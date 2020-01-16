Namibia: PDM Candidate to Prioritise Sanitation, Healthcare and Housing

13 January 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate for the Walvis Bay Urban by-election Richard Hoaeb has vowed to address the challenges of sanitation, healthcare and housing once elected into office.

Hoaeb, who launched his manifesto on Thursday evening in Walvis Bay, is vying for the position against independent candidates Knowledge Ipinge and Kennedy Iilonga as well as Swapo's Sirie Topulathana.

The Walvis Bay Urban by-election will be held this Wednesday.

The youthful Hoaeb who have extensive experience in health, banking and the education sector said he wants to ensure that the social wellbeing of the electorate are addressed as contained in the strategic plan of the regional council, and fully implemented in order to bring about change in the livelihood of the community.

"I want to embark upon strategic issues on which my predecessor have been working and will continue by addressing issues which did not receive the necessary attention," he explained.

He added that achieving success will depend on common understanding and togetherness. "Thus my aim will be to put the interest of the community I will be serving as first priority, which shall be possible through proper consultations within the Constituency Development Committee (CDC), which is inclusive of all stakeholders in development. I will also have to fast track development initiatives as contained in the strategic plan of the regional council, " Hoaeb said.

He added that it will be a great challenge seeing that such development activities are long overdue and implementing it as fast as possible will have positive impact on the community and will also uplift the living standards of the people.

"Hence, I urge the Walvis Bay community to take my hand, walk this road together with the support and guidance of PDM. Namibians have been silenced for years, we could not practice our democratic rights as per the Constitution of Namibia Chapter 3 Article 8, Respect for Human Dignity. If we look closely at the Harambee Prosperity Plan and Vision 2030, what changes, improvement have you seen. I have witnessed many times critically ill people, women, children, elderly people not attended to on time. This must change, therefore, vote for me Richard Hoaeb on Wednesday, " he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.