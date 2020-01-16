Malawi: Govt Yet to Fund ACB, Seeks Funding to Investigate Judges Bribery Attempt

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government is yet to fund the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) prompting staff to use personal money to investigate the infamous Constitutional Court judges bribery allegation saga.

ACB director general Recheck Matemba has said the phenomenon is the case with all other government departments and ministries.

"Just like any other government department, we are yet to get funding from the government for January. Those who went to Blantyre to meet the judge used their own personal resources," said Matemba.

Matemba was referring to officers from the ACB who went to Blantyre to meet a Concourt judge who claims he allegedly received a bribe over the election case.

The ACB czar said the investigations on the Judges bribery case might be funded by a donor.

"We have a project which is funded by a certain donor. We are writing proposals so that the donor funds this investigation," said Matemba.

He was upbeat that the investigations on the case will be completed within a reasonable time before the judgement on the high profile landmark election case.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.