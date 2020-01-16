Malawi: Shot Waheeda Bagus Dies in Hospital, Succumbs to Gun Injuries

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Lilongwe socialite Waheeda Bagus, who was shot by her lover businessman William Mac Phiri in December 2019, has succumbed to her injuries while at the Kamuzu Central Hospital on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Phiri of Mak Construction shot his 'baby mama' Waheeda Bagus, niece to Trade, Industry and Tourism minister Salim Bagus on suspicion that she was cheating him.

Hospital sources said her conditions deteriorated and asked the family to raise about K40 million to go specialized treatment in India.

Waheeda was a second wife to William Phiri, who is known in Lilongwe for having multiple co-current sexual partners

Phiri was charged by police on one count of attempted murder following the most horrendous crime of shooting his extra-marital lover Waheeda Bagus.

Lingadzi police spokesperson Salomy Chibwana said Phiri was first pressed with a charge of causing grievous bodily harm but was changed to attempted murder.

Waheeda is survived by two children; one with Phiri and the other's dad is Khumbo Nkhwazi.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

