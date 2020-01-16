Malawi: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims 6 Lives in Ntcheu, Others in Critical Condition

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

At least six family members, including a couple and their two children, believed to have eaten poisoned food have died in Ntcheu district.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Muso 2 village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district.

According to Ntcheu Police publicist,. Hastings Chigalu, four members died Tuesday morning while the other two died in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The identified deceased include 40 year-old Mike Jamili, his Idah Samuel and their twins, aged 10 years and another 14 year old boy died while receiving treatment, says Chigalu.

The Ntcheu Police Publicist said the family members were taken to Kandeu Health Centre where they referred to Ntcheu District Hospital for further medical attention.

"At least four other members are still receiving treatment at the district's hospital with a two year old girl in a critical condition.

"Police investigations are already underway to establish the source of the suspected poisoning and bring to book the culprits, " said Chigalu.

He said the remains of six family members are still at Ntcheu District Hospital Morque waiting for postmortem.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.