Angola: Former Combatants Get Houses

15 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçamedes — At least fifty-four former combatants and veterans of the homeland in Namibe province benefited today (Wednesday) from residences located in the centralities of 5 de Abril and Praia Amélia, as part of the program to improve the living conditions of the assisted.

The act is part of the Day dedicated to the Former Combatant and Veteran of the Fatherland (January 15), and was directed by the deputy governor for the social and economic, political sector, Josefa Rebeca Cangombe.

She informed that in this first phase, 35 residences were delivered in the centrality of Praia Amélia and 15 in the centrality of 5 de Abril.

The second phase is awaiting the signing of an agreement between the provincial government and Imogestim.

She called on Angolans, regardless of party affiliation, to reflect, honor and sympathize with the cause of the former combatants and veterans of their homeland.

He also defended the preservation of the regulations contained in law number 13 that regulates all the problems of former combatants and veterans of the homeland, especially the pension that is seen as the source of income for the families' livelihood.

The sector controls 1,386 assistants, divided into former homeland combatants and veterans, widows, war orphans and people with disabilities.

