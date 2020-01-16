Namibia: Water Saving - Windhoek Nearly Exceeds Target

9 January 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — Despite Windhoek residents achieving a water-saving target of 14 percent last week, the city has implored consumers to show unprecedented levels of cooperation in the coming months. The latest achievement was mainly attributed to the summer holidays as many residents had travelled outside the city.

The city expects consumers to at least save 15 percent of their water consumption weekly as Windhoek still faces a critical water shortage.

According to the weekly water watch report, Windhoek is in a water scarce region, with uncertainty over the weather pattern. Water saving tips include not leaving the tap running while brushing teeth, flushing the toilet only when really needed to, and taking short stop-and-start showers.

"Good water management provides for the ability to budget for water. Remember, the more you save, the less you pay," the city stated in a brief statement.

In addition, dam levels remain a grave concern if the latest NamWater weekly dam bulletin is anything to go by. All the three dams that supply Windhoek and neighbouring towns have a combined water level of 18.4 percent. Swakkoppoort dam is at 5.3 percent of capacity, Von Bach 39.8 percent, while Omatako is at 14.0 percent. Figures for the same time last year indicate that the three dams were at 35.0 percent of capacity.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.