Malawi: HRDC Says Thursday Demos Focus On Judges Bribery Saga

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials are describing tomorrow's (Thursday) protests as a big bang, saying the focus and climax of it will be the presentation of a petition to the offices of the Anti-Corruption Bureau offices in Lilongwe.

Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence , says they will tackle a number of issues on the nationwide demonstration which the human rights organizations confirms will take place January 16, 2020, in major cities of the country.

He said they will also tackle issues on alleged attempts to bribe judges in the high profile presidential election case and delays to arrest suspects in Nsundwe rape saga.

Timothy Mtambo, HRDC Chairperson, says petition will be presented to Anti-Corruption Bureau in Lilongwe because the main focus of the Thursday protests will be on the alleged bribes to the judges.

He said should ACB fail to address matters to be pointed out through the petition HRDC will start pushing for the resignation of Director General Reyneck Matemba.

Routes

*Lilongwe: Lilongwe Community via Kamuzu Procession (M1) via Paul Kagame road *(Chilambula road)* via area 18 roundabout then turn off to the Glass House passing through area 14 via Parliament through the Presidential way roundabout, up Chilembwe Rd to the *Anti-Corruption Buraeu* office then back to Captial Hill.

*Blantyre:* Kamuzu upper stadium, Chipembere Highway, making a 180 degrees turn at Clock Tower, Final Destination civic offices.

*Mzuzu:* Katoto Secondary School ground via Shoprite traffic circle, pass Clock Tower. The final destination are the City Assembly offices.

*Zomba:* Chinamwali, on M3 road straight on to District office .

*Rumphi:*

From Bumba ground to Rumphi trading centre, up to Rumphi District Assembly office.

*Karonga:*

From Karonga Traffic circle going to Karonga District.