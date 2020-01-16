Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council Bans Tombstones

15 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo City Council has banned the erection of tombstones at all its cemeteries citing space shortages.

The city's town clerk Christopher Dube said the ban will facilitate easy and effective maintenance of the city's cemeteries.

According to Dube, the ban was being implemented in terms of the Cemeteries Act, the Bulawayo (Cemeteries) Regulations 1967 and the council resolution of March 7, 2018.

Instead of using tombstones, Dube advised residents to erect headstones which he said takes lesser space.

"The dimension of the monument is 1.2 metres by 2.2 metres. The length of the headstone must not exceed one metre," said Dube in a statement.

The town clerk also outlined the new procedures to be followed when erecting the headstones.

"The cemetery supervisor will lead the family or the tombstone monumentalists to the graveyard to erect the monument and such work must be carried out to the satisfaction of the cemetery supervisor," explained Dube.

Bulawayo City Council is grappling with serious shortage of burial space with West Park Cemetery already decommissioned. Another six are operational.

