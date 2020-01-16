Malawi: MP Abida Mia Hails Muslim League for Feeding Hungry People of Chikwawa

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Hungry stricken families in Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency together with their legislator, Abida Sidik Mia, sang songs of joy, following the timely response of food relief by the International Organisation for Relief Welfare and Development, Muslim World League.

Over 2000 families in the areas of Saopa and Ngabu had benefitted from the distribution of 25 kgs bags of maize flour.

In her words of appreciation, Abida Mia thanked the organisation for the quick response to the current hunger situation after she had approached them for the much needed request.

The MP who lamented over the worsening hunger situation in her area that has reached its peak in the maize off-season months of November, December 2019 and January 2020, pledged that she would shortly use her own money to purchase maize and reach out with relief to ease the people's plight.

According to Moosa Mkhize who is the organisation's Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, Muslim World League has bugeted K1 billion towards food relief in various parts of the country where people have been affected by hunger.

The organisation's relief response falls under its 'Emmergency Relief for Malawi Food Crisis'.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

