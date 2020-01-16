Zimbabwe: Marry Chiwenga Demands U.S.$40,000 Maintenance Fee

The estranged wife of vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry has demanded USD40 000 or equivalent in RTGS at interbank rate per month as maintenance fee from her former husband.

Marry and Chiwenga are currently going through a divorce process.

"The Defendant claims in reconvention personal maintenance in an amount equivalent to USD40 000 per month payable in Zimbabwe dollars and calculated at the interbank rate prevailing on the date of payment until her death or remarriage" said Marry's Court papers submitted yesterday

She added saying the powerful Vice president must pay for all her medical costs as she battles injuries suffered following a bomb blast in Bulawayo in the running up to the 2018 general elections.

"Plaintiff (Constantino Chiwenga) pay the Marry Mubaiwa's cost for reconstructive surgery and all other medical associated costs arising from injures she suffered from bomb blast in Bulawayo whilst accompanied Plaintiff on his party activities.

Marry also demanded an international medical aid cover.

"The Plaintiff provide the Defendant with an internationally recognised medical aid cover until her death."

The nasty divorce has never been short of drama as Chiwenga 'influenced' his wife's arrest on charges attempted murder, fraud and money laundering.