Zimbabwe: Marry Chiwenga Demands U.S.$40,000 Maintenance Fee

15 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Munashe Chokodza

The estranged wife of vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry has demanded USD40 000 or equivalent in RTGS at interbank rate per month as maintenance fee from her former husband.

Marry and Chiwenga are currently going through a divorce process.

"The Defendant claims in reconvention personal maintenance in an amount equivalent to USD40 000 per month payable in Zimbabwe dollars and calculated at the interbank rate prevailing on the date of payment until her death or remarriage" said Marry's Court papers submitted yesterday

She added saying the powerful Vice president must pay for all her medical costs as she battles injuries suffered following a bomb blast in Bulawayo in the running up to the 2018 general elections.

"Plaintiff (Constantino Chiwenga) pay the Marry Mubaiwa's cost for reconstructive surgery and all other medical associated costs arising from injures she suffered from bomb blast in Bulawayo whilst accompanied Plaintiff on his party activities.

Marry also demanded an international medical aid cover.

"The Plaintiff provide the Defendant with an internationally recognised medical aid cover until her death."

The nasty divorce has never been short of drama as Chiwenga 'influenced' his wife's arrest on charges attempted murder, fraud and money laundering.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.