Nigeria: NSCDC Apprehends Man With 150 Number Plates in Niger

Minna — The Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday paraded a suspect with 150 number plates.

The suspect, Emmanuel Agae, was said to be a fake revenue consultant operating in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, George Edem, revealed that Agae, who hail from Delta State, has been collecting revenue on behalf of the Niger State government under the guise of consultancy, thereby causing setback for the revenue generation drive of the state.

The commandant added that the suspect seemed to have members of his syndicate in other states who are on the same mission with him, as they were caught with other state stickers and receipts of revenue generation.

Another suspect who was paraded was one Silvester Julius from Edo State, who is allegedly operating an illegal security firm in Niger State, thereby causing security threat in the state.

Edem, while urging members of the public to be careful with impostors who posed as revenue collectors, advised them to report any suspicious movement by miscreants in the state.