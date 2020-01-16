Nigeria: Amotekun - A Timeline

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced in Abuja that the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission (DAWN) has been directed to coordinate the South West security summit after a meeting.

June 25, 2019

South West governors met in Ibadan and resolved to fight kidnapping and other crimes in the region. All police commissioners from Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Lagos states including the DIG of the zone were in attendance.

July 12, 2019

Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader was killed along Ore road. This spurred the governors into more action about the insecurity situation in the region.

July 22, 2019

The South West governors met in Akure to receive the report of the technical committee and discussed key areas recommended to them (governors).

December 13, 2019

Yoruba leaders organized a colloquium as with the theme "Imperatives of National Security for Development: South West Nigeria in Focus" in Ede, Osun State.

January 8, 2020

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) met with the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu on behalf of South West governors ahead of the launching of Amotekun.

January 9, 2020

South West governors launched the security outfit 'Amotekun'

January 14, 2020

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami declared Amotekun an illegal outfit.