Nigeria: Amotekun - A Timeline

16 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Ibrahim

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced in Abuja that the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission (DAWN) has been directed to coordinate the South West security summit after a meeting.

June 25, 2019

South West governors met in Ibadan and resolved to fight kidnapping and other crimes in the region. All police commissioners from Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Lagos states including the DIG of the zone were in attendance.

July 12, 2019

Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader was killed along Ore road. This spurred the governors into more action about the insecurity situation in the region.

July 22, 2019

The South West governors met in Akure to receive the report of the technical committee and discussed key areas recommended to them (governors).

December 13, 2019

Yoruba leaders organized a colloquium as with the theme "Imperatives of National Security for Development: South West Nigeria in Focus" in Ede, Osun State.

January 8, 2020

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) met with the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu on behalf of South West governors ahead of the launching of Amotekun.

January 9, 2020

South West governors launched the security outfit 'Amotekun'

January 14, 2020

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami declared Amotekun an illegal outfit.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.