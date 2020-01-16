Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 895 KG of Indian Hemp in Kano

Kano — The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated 895 kilograms of cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp, concealed in a trailer truck in Kano.

Parading the suspects and the seized consignment yesterday, the state commander of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, said the consignment originated from Ogbese in Ondo State and that four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

"Our operatives intercepted a trailer truck at Kwanar Dangora, Kiru local government, where a huge concealment of suspected cannabis sativa amidst other goods was discovered.

"The said item originated from Ogbese in Ondo State and billed to be distributed to Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi states," the commander said.

One of the drivers of the truck, Aliyu Babangida Azare, said the main driver, now at large, had negotiated with the owners of the goods and stopped at Akure to load it in the truck.

Among the suspects was a woman, Sumayya Abubakar, who claimed that she accompanied her husband to collect his consignment.

"We got married only last two weeks, I did not know his business, but he told me that he is into rice and second-hand clothes business," she said.

Another suspect, Hamza Abubakar Danbatta, also claimed he was working for Sumayya's husband, who sent him from Akure with the illicit goods.