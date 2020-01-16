Nigeria: Daily Trust African of the Year Award Has Come to Stay - - CEO

16 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Limited, publisher of Daily Trust newspapers, Malam Mannir Dan Ali, says the Daily Trust African of the Year Award has come to stay despite the funding constraints in organising it.

In his welcome address at the 2019 Award Dinner yesterday in Abuja, Ali said the aim had always been to recognise Africans doing well in their endeavours.

He, however, observed that it had not been smooth sailing for the award as there was still funding challenge in paying the award money.

"For the second year running, Media Trust Limited, our parent company, is shouldering the entire cost of organising and executing the award," he said. He praised the selection committee "who personally chose not to take a penny for the work they are doing."

Ali assured that "in spite of our limitations, Daily Trust will continue to shine a light on those outstanding Africans wherever they may be."

On the award recipient, he said the company believed that "such outstanding people like the winner we are gathered to honour should be celebrated so that their examples will shine a bright light throughout our continent."

