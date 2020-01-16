Nigeria: Suspected Katsina Kidnap Kingpin Nabbed in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday announced that it has arrested a suspected kidnapper who, after operations in Katsina runs to Kwara State to hide.

The Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this while parading some suspects in Ilorin, the state capital.

"We have in our custody a suspect that is always running to Kwara State after every successful kidnap operation in Katsina State.

He has made confessional statement in that regard," the CP said.

"Recall that last Friday, I had dinner with my officers where I mentioned that we have arrested 275 and prosecuted them in cases of armed robbery and kidnapping and most of these cases did not even take place here in Kwara.

"The suspects actually committed the offences outside the state and they always run here for cover. We have arrested a lot of them. We transferred some of them back to the state that have jurisdiction over the case and we prosecuted some here too," he added.

The CP also disclosed that another suspect, who murdered a colleague in Lagos and took his tipper truck to Ilorin, has also been apprehended.

He added that the arm the suspect used in committing the crime has been recovered and he will be transferred to Lagos, where he committed the offence.

Egbetokun added that 16 other suspects who caused disturbance of public peace at Egbejila in Ilorin two days ago have been arraigned before the court.

On why the suspects chose Kwara State as cover after committing crimes elsewhere, he said, "It is not only Kwara State that you see suspects running down to for cover. Even those who commit offence here in Kwara would run to other states for cover.

"So, it cuts across all the states; as we arrest suspects that are running down here for cover so also other commands too are arresting suspects who ran down to their commands for cover."