Zimbabwe: 907 Illegal Miners Arrested in Mash Central

15 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

AT least 907 illegal miners were arrested on Tuesday in Mashonaland Central Province, as police intensifies operations to curb illegal mining in all gold rich areas.

The 907 were arrested during an operation launched on Tuesday and code named "Chikorokoza ngachipere, no to machete wielding gangs,"

About 740 were arrested at Jumbo mine, 139 were nabbed in Shamva while 28 were picked from Mazowe Bridge.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said 18 motor vehicles were also impounded during the operation.

"Operation Chikorokoza ngachipere, no to machete wielding gangs" was launched on January 14, targeting illegal miners dotted across the country and on its launch, 907 were arrested," he said.

"The operation covered Jumbo Mine, Shamva and Mazowe Bridge. We managed to recover various property used by these miners which includes water pumps, hammer mills, generators, electric cables, solar panels and explosive fuses.

"We managed to recover also three kilograms of mbanje. 18 motor vehicles were also impounded at Jumbo mine during the blitz," he said.

