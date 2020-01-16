Kenya: Mwendwa - We'll Find New KPL Sponsors

15 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa says he is confident the financial challenges facing the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs are short term.

He spoke on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event where he unveiled betting firm Betway as the official sponsors of the domestic cup.

The deal, which will span three years, is worth Sh45 million and the tournament will be renamed Betway Cup during that period.

"We understand the concerns of Kenyan Premier League clubs, but I am certain the situation will soon change for the better. By the time we take over the running of the league in August, we will have sponsors in place to ensure the competition runs smoothly," Mwendwa said.

Kenyan Premier League clubs have struggled to honour matches since previous sponsors SportPesa stopped funding the tournament in August 2019.

Since then, a number of teams - including Sony Sugar, Chemelil Sugar and Nzoia Sugar - have dished walkovers, while others have not paid players salaries for the past four months.

FKF is set to take over running of the top flight league when the Kenya Premier League management's current contract lapses at the end of this season.

