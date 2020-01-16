Kenya: Khaligraph Disses Nigeria's Blaqbonez as Their Beef Over African Award Escalates

15 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a new track dissing Nigerian based rapper Blaqbonez.

This is after the Nigerian said that Khaligraph did not deserve the award he recently received at the annual Soundcity MVP awards in Lagos, Nigeria where he was voted Africa's Best Hip hop act.

And on Tuesday Khaligraph released the song titled Best Rapper in Nigeria hitting out at the Blaqbonez.

He starts off by warning Blaqbonez to keep off or else he will ruthlessly deal with him and leave his relatives in tears.

In one line, Khaligraph brags about how he spotted Blaqbonez in an Uber as he was crisscrossing the streets of Abuja in a G-wagon.

"I spotted you in Lagos, you were seen riding in an Uber cab while I was on a G-wagon, I could not help but pity you, I would leave it in the past but it's unfortunate that your own people are treating you like trash," Khaligraph sings.

DISS-TRACK

He goes ahead to remind the Nigerian artiste that he is the best rapper in Africa while describing himself as the 'GOAT.'

Khaligraph also reminds Blaqbonez that he beat him in his own game while his supporters watched in dismay.

He finally tells the musician that there must be conditions he should have to meet before the beef between them could end.

In his own words, Blaqbonez claimed that Khaligraph did not deserve the award as he could not rap as good as he does.

He also promised to release a diss-track on the same.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

