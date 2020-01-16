Kenya/Algeria: Kenya International Eyes Return for Algerian Side

16 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Masoud Juma has impressed JS Kabylie coach Hubert Velud and could make a return to the team when they take on USM Alger Thursday evening in their league match at the Stade Omar Hamadi.

Masoud resumed training with the team recently after a long lay off and Velud is impressed with his work rate.

"Some players are back in the team and that is a boost for us. Mohammed Benchaira and Masoud Juma have been training even though the latter (Masoud) is not 100 percent fit - he was very good during the last few days of training and it was a pleasant surprise," the tactician told the club's portal.

Masoud, a former Kariobangi Sharks player, joined the team mid last year, but has only featured thrice, one start and two as a substitute.

He was rumoured to be on his way out of the club late last year with conflicting media reports in Algeria, others suggesting he was away recovering from an injury, while others reported he had come back to Kenya to work on his paperwork and another section speculating he had not impressed the technical bench.

