Mozambique: Nyusi Promises 'Over 60 Percent New Faces' in Government

16 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Wednesday that "more than 60 per cent" of the government he is about to announce will consist of "new faces".

Speaking at the lunch offered at the Ponta Vermelha presidential palace in Maputo to the guests who attended his investiture ceremony, marking the start of his second five year term of office, Nyusi also promised that most of the Ministers will be young.

The figure of 60 per cent new faces implies that he intends to reappoint 40 per cent of the outgoing government. He added that the gender balance in the government will improve, promising that governance will be "agile, flexible and sustainable", with ministers capable of solving the problems in their various sectors.

His refusal to reappoint many of the old ministers, who had worked with him over the previous five years, did not mean they were incompetent, Nyusi added - merely that there was a pool of high quality talent to choose from.

"Within days you will know the constitution of the government I have decided to form", he said. "I am immune to all pressures, although in democracy these exist. The only pressure which weighed on me was the national interest of Mozambique".

Nobody in the new government would have rights inherited from the past, he promised, and all holders of government posts should regard them more as missions, than as jobs.

He would demand "ethics, competence, loyalty, good sense and humility" from all government members, as well as teamwork.

The government's task was to improve the living conditions of the poorest members of society, Nyusi stressed, "through concrete work, such as the rebuilding of schools and health posts, roads and electricity supply". He intended to build "a practical government, focused on results".

Nyusi promised to work with other political forces, but warned that the concept of "inclusion" did not merely mean giving opportunities to opposition parties. Mozambique needed, not simply opposition, but "a free and healthy confrontation of ideas".

"Inclusion is much more than accommodating a small group of fellow countrymen, regardless of their origin", he added. "Inclusion means listening to those who think differently, giving equal opportunities to all, exercising social justice".

The State is not just the government, Nyusi added, and he called on the involvement of all citizens in the construction of Mozambican democracy.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.