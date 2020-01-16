Mozambique: EDM Working to Restore Cabo Delgado Power

Maputo — Electricity could be restored to the northern districts of Cabo Delgado province by next Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Power to the districts of Muidumbe, Nangade, Mueda, Mocimboa da Praia and Palma was cut on Monday when flooding on the Messalo river swept away a pylon, on the electricity transmission line running from Macomia to Ouasse.

The EDM northern director of transmission, Felisberto Uissitomo, said the material and equipment needed to cross the swollen Messalo has been mobilised. The company's own staff, assisted by workers hired locally, are now working to restore normal power transmission.

The logistics are difficult, and vehicles cannot reach the site of the fallen pylon. All the cables and other equipment needed must be carried on porters' heads for about ten kilometres.

A further headache is security, since the site is within an area that has been affected by terrorist raids of islamist insurgents.

15,200 EDM clients in the five districts are affected by the power cut, including shops, companies, hospitals and other public institutions.

A similar incident happened in 2018. Then too a pylon was brought down, and the north of the province was without electricity for five days.