Zimbabwe: Artuz President Appears in Court On Treason Charge

Artuz President Obert Masaraure appeared in Harare Magistrates Court 6 today at 0830hrs on treason charges. State applied for postponement to 31 March 2020, claiming they will be ready to indict the case to the High Court. Defense council led by Jeremiah Bhamu argued against the long remand. Magistrate to make a ruling at 1415hrs today.

The case has dragged since January last year in a shocking delay by the state to bring our Masaraure to trial. On the last ruling in December 2019 State said it needed more time to investigate. Masaraure said, "A year on since I was abducted, tortured and charged with treason, the state has not submitted any evidence."

Justice delayed is justice denied. May justice prevail today at the courts. ARTUZ invite our members and like minded progressive individuals to stand in solidarity with Masaraure and his family at this trying time.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)