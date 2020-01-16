Kenya: Boy Reported Dead as Kasarani Protests Intensify

16 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui and Brian Okinda

Violent demonstrations over the poor state of Kasarani-Mwiki road entered their third day on Thursday, residents insisting that repairs must be carried out immediately.

Protesters blocked all roads leading to Mwiki, dumped garbage on them and lit fires, leaving commuters stranded.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that a 17 year-old teenage boy was killed and a man shot and wounded.

The reports sparked more demonstrations in the area, with residents demanding justice for the boy and the man, who was taken to a local clinic.

It was initially reported that the teenager was part of the demo, but the boy's family told the Nation that he was not among protestors.

"We found my brother lying on the road next to a petrol station, surrounded by a huge multitude. He was rushed to a nearby clinic where we were told that the bullet had been lodged in a sensitive part of his body," said Lillian Waringa, his sister.

Residents, boda boda riders and matatu operators are taking part in the demonstrations that have seen them engage police in running battles.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse them while criminals took advantage of the chaos to steal from shops they found open.

NEXT STEPS

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja told reporters in a press conference Thursday that they had reached several decisions that would help restore sanity.

Mr Sakaja said it was agreed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority would immediately send a contractor to repair the road.

"The process of dualling of the road will [begin] in due course. All public service vehicles should return to the roads by this afternoon," he said.

He added that he and the President's Delivery Unit will monitor the work.

More follows

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

