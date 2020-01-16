Sierra Leone: As Economic Hardship Continues to Biteschrdi Calls for Workable Socio-Economic Policy

15 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Tarawallie

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) has called for a workable socio-economic policy that will take Sierra Leoneans from the current economic hardship and poverty line to the level of prosperity.

"We are concern that citizens are being subjected to abject poverty based on failed social policy implementation in Sierra Leone. We are yet to get a clear hope of how far we can go to get a better economy to run the country and how life will get back on track for Sierra Leoneans," CHRDI Chief Executive, Abdul M. Fatoma said.

He told Concord Times that the New Year message from President Julius Maada Bio gives Sierra Leoneans uncertainty rather than assurance for an improved economic situation.

Despite the introduction of economic policy and reforms by the Bio led administration in 2018, citizens continue to bear the brunt of the economic hardship with prices of foodstuffs and other commodities continue to go up on a daily basis.

Mr. Fatoma said the reforms put forward by the government are not reflective on the lives of the people.

He noted that because the president acknowledges that people are suffering but needs time to fix the broken economy he inherited, it tells clearly that those reforms have not been helpful at all.

"Government needs to bring in a viable working policy to revamp the economy and get it back on track so that people can start having a better life. As of now, the government has accepted the hardship and challenges people are going through. They need to go back at cabinet level to produce a workable social economic policy," he urged.

The CHRDI Chief Executive said the $2million allocation in the 2020 budget for small businesses is not enough to kick start or support small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), describing it as a mockery and provocation to the business community.

He added that businesses are closing down as a result of the harsh economic and dollarization policies by the government.

"We don't have the infrastructure to roll out such policies and it becomes huge and challenging for the smaller businesses that make more gains for the Sierra Leone business economy. The economic hardship continues to be burden on the ordinary man and the state himself," he said.

