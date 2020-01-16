Rwanda, Israel Share Resolve to Defend Our Peoples - Minister Murasira

A top Israeli defence official on Wednesday said he had come to Kigali with a delegation from some of his country's defence companies intent on sharing their vast experience in border protection, with their Rwandan counterparts.

Brig Gen (Rtd) Yair Kulas, Director of SIBAT, the international defence cooperation directorate in Israel's Ministry of Defence, noted this during the opening of a one-day seminar on border protection.

The seminar, held in Kigali on Wednesday, was jointly organised by the Rwandan and Israeli Defence ministries.

Kulas noted that systems and products offered by Israel's defence companies are widely used by militaries and governments throughout the region.

He said: "Advanced technologies from Israel are also integrated in aircraft, marine and land systems, enhancing and modernizing defence systems developed, built and supported by other leading industries."

"Defense technologies address all major areas of activity from space, aviation, maritime to land systems and security. I came here together with some of Israel's state of the art defence systems and the best leading defense companies and industries to share the capabilities for protecting Rwanda's borders all around."

Defence Minister Maj Gen Albert Murasira, said: "There is no doubt that this event will definitely open new horizons in our ties, contributing to deepening our partnership in different areas, engaging in projects that could contribute to solving particular issues through sharing experience, knowledge, know-how and technology."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister noted that the state of Israel continues to stand strong in confronting various security challenges.

He noted that Israel has not only survived but succeeded in the face of complex security situations.

"Rwanda shares with Israel this unwavering resolve to defend and protect our people. We highly value the visit of the director of SIBAT and his delegation and appreciate the will to share with us experience, skills and techniques aimed at securing our borders," Murasira said.

The two countries' relations acquired a degree of focus and purpose, especially, in the recent years.

Last April, Israel officially launched its embassy in Kigali, the 11th in Africa - and Israel's first embassy to be opened in Africa in the past eight years - underlining the county's keen interest to expand its presence in Africa.

About two months later, in June, the maiden direct flight of national carrier RwandAir, took off from Kigali to Tel Aviv, Israel's economic and technology hub.

RwandAir flies to Tel Aviv three times a week.

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com