Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Kwara Scholarship Board Chair, Two Others for Bursary Fraud

16 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, arraigned the immediate past chairperson of Kwara State Scholarship Board, Fatimah Yusuf, and two others who were allegedly involved in bursary fraud in the state.

In a statement signed by the EFCC’s acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, on Thursday, Ms Yusuf was arraigned alongside Fatai Lamidi and Stephen Ajewole before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the State High Court, Ilorin.

The EFCC said the trio were arraigned on a seven-count charge for their alleged involvement in bursary fraud in the state, to the tune of N50 million.

Mr Lamidi served as the executive secretary Kwara State Scholarship Board while Mr Stephen also served as the accountant, Kwara State Scholarship Board.

According to part of the charges, Ms Yusuf and her accomplices committed the crime between the months of November 2018 and May 2019 in Ilorin, the state capital.

The EFCC also said the accused fraudulently misappropriated the said sum meant for the payment of 2018 bursary awards to 10,000 students who are indigenes of Kwara State.
Court Session

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Blessing Akinsola, asked the court for a date for commencement of trial and for the defendants to be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Centre.

The counsel to the defendants, Isau Ahmed, however, urged the judge to grant them bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Justice Oyinloye, however, admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum.

They must also submit their travel documents to the court.

He adjourned the matter until February 26, for the commencement of trial.

