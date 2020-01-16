South Africa: Makgoba Appointed As Interim Eskom Chair

Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba has been appointed as interim chairman of the Eskom board following the recent resignation of Jabu Mabuza.

Professor Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom Board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director.

The Public Enterprises Ministry said Makgoba's appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.

"The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday," the Ministry said.

President Ramaphosa announced the government's plan to introduce a reconfigured Eskom Board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience.