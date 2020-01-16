Kenya: Tharaka-Nithi Farmers Battling Livestock Disease Outbreak

16 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Farmers in Tharaka-Nithi County are counting losses following an outbreak of anthrax, lumpy skin and foot and mouth diseases that have already killed a number of livestock.

The most affected areas are the wet parts of Maara and Chuka/Igambang'ombe constituencies that border Mt Kenya Forest.

Other diseases that have been reported are rabies, contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPP) and sheep and goat pox.

Following the outbreak, the county government, through the department of Livestock and Fisheries, has launched mass vaccination to curb the spread of the diseases and avert further losses.

In a press statement on Thursday by Agriculture Executive Njue Njagi, the reported diseases were termed highly contagious and a threat to livestock production resulting to economic and livelihood losses.

MASS VACCINATION

He said the mass vaccination that started on Monday this week and which will run until March 4 is targeting cattle, pigs, dogs and cats.

The farmers are expected to take their animals to the designated sites nearest to their farms on the announced dates.

Mr Njagi warned locals against eating meat or drinking milk from the sick animals or any other product to avoid falling sick.

"These diseases are dangerous and people must keep off products of the affected animals," he said in the statement.

He said diseases such as anthrax seriously affect people who come into contact with carcasses and advised them to call the county veterinary officer any time they have a sick animal.

Farmers will be required to part with Sh50 for vaccination of every cow and pig and Sh30 for each dog and cat.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Health
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.