South Africa: Unholy Alliance's Problem - No Core Beliefs Other Than Saving Themselves Through Weakening Ramaphosa, ANC and South Africa

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

One of the biggest possible indicators of our medium-term political future is the measure of political power held by President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the moment, he appears to be under fire from almost every corner, making it vital to properly assess his present political position.

The past few days have seen several claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is losing his grip on the ANC. The calls -- sparked, it appears, by Deputy President David Mabuza -- for Pravin Gordhan to be removed are one of the biggest drivers of this perception. Another may be that this year's January 8th statement in Kimberley was particularly lacklustre. So obvious was the lack of any new meaningful message that even long-term ANC members are asking "Wherefore art thou, my ANC?".

At the same time, the persistent suspicion that there will be some kind of move against Ramaphosa at the ANC National General Council later this year has led to assumptions that he is losing political power.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, 15 January, a group of veteran ANC members, who have been Ramaphosa's loudest cheerleaders (they started campaigning for him long before the Nasrec conference), issued a statement condemning those who are against him....

