Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Increase Sponsorship to Local Basketball Ahead of New Season

Bank of Kigali (BK) has increased its annual sponsorship to the BK Basketball National League from Rwf100 million to 135 million ahead of the new season, which gets underway on Friday.

BK, the country's biggest commercial bank, first signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) worth Rwf300 million - 100 million per season - in November 2018.

The signing ceremony to renew the contract was held Wednesday afternoon at the bank's headquarters in Central Business District (CBD), Nyarugenge.

Désiré Mugwiza, Ferwaba president, signed on behalf of the local basketball governing body while BK Chief Executive Diane Karusisi signed on behalf of the bank.

"We are thrilled to see the progression and perception of basketball as a sport by our people and we are confident that the partnership will yield to even greater mutual benefits," said Karusisi.

According to the bank, over 22,000 young new clients were gained since entering the partnership with Ferwaba as the league's major sponsors.

Under the renewed deal, BK also has the branding rights during games and competitions of the national teams.

Mugwiza said: "We are happy with the increase in sponsorship and BK's active involvement in the development of basketball in Rwanda. Not only will this new deal improve the standard of the league, but it will also have great impact on youth basketball."

The upcoming new season will have five new teams; IPRC-Musanze, UR-Remera Campus, Shooting for the Stars, Tigers and Trente Plus.

Reigning champions Patriots start their campaign for a third consecutive league title against IPRC-Kigali at 8pm on Friday, while two former champions Espoir and APR will go head-to-head in the season opener at 6pm.

