Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Increase Sponsorship to Local Basketball Ahead of New Season

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Bank of Kigali (BK) has increased its annual sponsorship to the BK Basketball National League from Rwf100 million to 135 million ahead of the new season, which gets underway on Friday.

BK, the country's biggest commercial bank, first signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) worth Rwf300 million - 100 million per season - in November 2018.

The signing ceremony to renew the contract was held Wednesday afternoon at the bank's headquarters in Central Business District (CBD), Nyarugenge.

Désiré Mugwiza, Ferwaba president, signed on behalf of the local basketball governing body while BK Chief Executive Diane Karusisi signed on behalf of the bank.

"We are thrilled to see the progression and perception of basketball as a sport by our people and we are confident that the partnership will yield to even greater mutual benefits," said Karusisi.

According to the bank, over 22,000 young new clients were gained since entering the partnership with Ferwaba as the league's major sponsors.

Under the renewed deal, BK also has the branding rights during games and competitions of the national teams.

Mugwiza said: "We are happy with the increase in sponsorship and BK's active involvement in the development of basketball in Rwanda. Not only will this new deal improve the standard of the league, but it will also have great impact on youth basketball."

The upcoming new season will have five new teams; IPRC-Musanze, UR-Remera Campus, Shooting for the Stars, Tigers and Trente Plus.

Reigning champions Patriots start their campaign for a third consecutive league title against IPRC-Kigali at 8pm on Friday, while two former champions Espoir and APR will go head-to-head in the season opener at 6pm.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.