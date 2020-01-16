Eritrea: Commendable Implementation of Development Programs

Mendefera — At an activity assessment meeting held in Mendefera on 14 and 15 January it was reported that in 2019 commendable implementation of the charted out development programs was conducted in the Southern region through strong participation of the public and concerned government and public institutions.

According to the report presented by the Governor of the region, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion praiseworthy soil and water conservation, renovation of roads and micro-dams as well as digging water wells have been conducted in which over half a million people took part.

Mr. Habteab went on to say that successful activities in controlling the invasion of desert locusts has been conducted with strong participation of the public, members of the Defense Forces, students and government employees.

As regards to develop the teaching-learning process and to ensure students school enrollment, Mr. Habteab said that worthy activities have been implemented in building additional class rooms and encouraging teachers.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.