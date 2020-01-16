South Africa: Ethekwini Pooh-Poohs Claims of Faecal Contamination At Umhlanga Beach As Hundreds Hit By Gastro

analysis

More than 300 holidaymakers have reported that they contracted a gastro bug after swimming at Umhlanga's Bronze Beach. But authorities, and the local opposition councillor, say the lurgy wasn't in the seawater.

Holidays and runny tummies go together like New Year's Eve and hangovers.

But after hundreds of fun-seekers fell ill in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban, over the festive season, many began suspecting it may be something in the water.

They are blaming sewage leaks near the town's Bronze Beach and have accused the authorities of failing to warn bathers and not acting swiftly to staunch a flow of faecal matter into Umhlanga's upmarket waters.

But this has been denied by both the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor for the area, and the eThekwini municipality.

The municipality this week insisted; "seawater at the beach was clean during the festive season and to-date" but have promised a "thorough investigation".

But the quality of the water at the height of the holidays has been questioned, amid revelations of a sewage leak on Campbell Drive, some distance from Bronze Beach.

While the municipality states water quality at Bronze Beach was tested and found to be within standard limits, an unofficial survey, compiled by a local...