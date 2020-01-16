South Africa: HIV Prevention - Employed or Unemployed - Who Is More Likely to Be HIV-Positive?

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cherie Cawood

You're far more likely to be offered an HIV test at a government health facility than at your GP or workplace clinic.

In many areas in South Africa, HIV is spreading faster among those with jobs than people without employment. Yet employers refuse to implement HIV programmes -- even when they're offered for free.

Worsening matters is the fact that the private medical community isn't responding to HIV in an effective way either.

HIV infection rates among employed adults in uMgungundlovu in the Kwazulu-Natal Midlands are higher than among the unemployed, according to a 2018 household survey that Epicentre conducted.

The study, which is part of the larger HIV Incidence Provincial Surveillance System (Hipss) project, surveyed 10,000 randomly selected adults between the ages of 15 and 49 in Vulindlela and the greater Edendale areas. Those who were employed mostly worked for the government, or privately in the fields of transport, manufacturing and farming, with their salaries ranging between R2,500 and R30,000 per month.

A University of Washington study, which was published in the scientific journal Nature in June, found that uMgungundlovu, which hosts KwaZulu-Natal's capital city, Pietermaritzburg, is the municipality with the highest proportion of people living with HIV in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

