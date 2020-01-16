Eritrea: Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Sudan, Kuwait, Germany and Sweden held discussions on the objective situation in the homeland and timely responsibility of nationals.

According to report, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris conducted seminar to nationals on the efforts being exerted to ensure social justice, the ongoing big development programs with a view to improve the living standard of nationals as well as on the objective regional and global situation.

Indicating that the Embassy is exerting effort to provide efficient Consular service, Mr. Ibrahim called on nationals to strengthen unity and contribution in the national development endeavors.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Khartoum and its environs commemorated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women with various programs.

At the event, Ms. Eden Tadesse, chairperson of the union branch, gave briefing on the activities conducted in the past 40 years to empower women and ensure their participation in all sectors.

At the occasion, representatives of national associations delivered messages of solidarity.

Likewise, Eritrean community members in Kuwait conducted 2019 activity assessment meeting.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Salim Safi, chairman of the community, said that strengthening participation in the nation building process and in the implementation of national development programs will be priority task of the community.

Eritrean nationals in Hamburg, Germany, also conducted seminar under the theme "Economic Investment in Eritrea".

The head of the Public Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde gave extensive briefing on the investment opportunity being created in the homeland and called on nationals to take advantage of it.

At a seminar the Eritrean nationals residing in Uppsala, Sweden, conducted on 12 January, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Manna called on the nationals to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the homeland that gives priority to nationals.