South Africa: The Sacrifice Fallacy - You Don't Need to Suffer to Build a Successful Business

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nic Haralambous

Young entrepreneurs believe that to be successful, all they have to do is work long hours and aggressively pursue relentless growth. They have never stopped to think about what they want from their business and how to go about achieving that goal.

Many people start a business because they want a better life for themselves, or they believe they can regain their freedom from their corporate job. Occasionally, they'll also try to make the world a better place. Building a business is not an easy task. Anyone who says it is must be lying or has never tried to build a business. A lot of effort, angst, frustration and hard work goes into creating something where there was once nothing.

Unfortunately, a scary trend in entrepreneurial spheres exists that I call the "sacrifice fallacy", and it has to stop.

Entrepreneurs believe the only way to build a successful business is to sacrifice everything for it. This is simply not true. I know entrepreneurs who are unhealthy, never sleep, don't have any relationships outside of their company, haven't taken leave in years and haven't exercised since they started their company. I know entrepreneurs who have been divorced, neglected their kids, pets,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.