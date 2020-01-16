South Africa: Retired Hawks Colonel Details How Investigation Into Thoshan Panday Was Squashed

analysis

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard how Durban-based businessman Thoshan Panday scored millions in dodgy deals with SAPS during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Officers who were allegedly complicit with the plundering made sure they wouldn't face any consequences, the commission was told.

Leaders of SAPS's supply chain management unit allegedly orchestrated dodgy contracts to be awarded to controversial businessman Thoshan Panday during the 2010 FIFA World Cup -- and then top cops pressured officers to drop investigations into Panday and the implicated SAPS officials.

Testifying at the Zondo commission on Wednesday, retired Hawks Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg detailed the allegations against Panday and how then KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and prosecutors went to extensive lengths to ensure investigations into the alleged corruption collapsed.

Panday scored a plum contract to accommodate SAPS members during the World Cup after the police supply chain procurement unit delayed issuing the tender and awarded the deal to Panday on an emergency basis.

Van Loggerenberg said Panday inflated the prices of accommodation by between 200% and 400%. The Durban-based businessman, who has been linked to powerful politicians such as relatives of Jacob Zuma, reportedly scored R60-million from the deals....