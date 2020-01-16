South Africa: There Are None So Blind As Those Who Will Not See

opinion

The aims of the National Democratic Revolution as espoused by the ANC, and reiterated in 2020's January 8th Statement, are in direct conflict with the Constitution of South Africa.

Oscar van Heerden's columns are usually insightful and informative. In his most recent contribution to the columns of Daily Maverick, he has used a turn of phrase that requires, even demands, further unpacking.

The phrase is: "practice without theory is blind and theory without practice is suicidal". He is referring to the lot of the ANC in 2020 as discerned in its latest January 8th statement.

Blindness and suicide are, of course, not mutually exclusive concepts. The blind can commit (political) suicide and the suicidal can be blind.

In the context in which the phrase is used by Van Heerden, the theory of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) is being juxtaposed with the practical reality on the ground in South Africa today. He enjoins the president to lead, with the people doing the worrying. The leadership urged is, on the argument put forward, leading the NDR to its glorious fulfilment - the national democratic society in which the ANC secures hegemonic control of all the levers of power in society and...