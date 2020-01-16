Namibia: Dagbreek School Introduces Public Drive-Through for Recyclables

16 January 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Dagbreek Special School recently introduced a public drive through facility, for recyclables at the annual Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) Schools Recycling Competition (SRC).

To help with the initiative, FNB Namibia also donated a newly refurbished recycling stand to the school to assist in the collection of recyclables.

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Manager at FNB said their strategy is based on the four P's of which one is the Planet pillar and includes the development and protection of our environment.

"Through the RNF's Schools Recycling Competition, we wish to convey a positive environment message, because environment issues are not only the problem of a group of people, such as municipalities and government but also the concern of every citizen," she added.

She said if everybody plays their part by picking up litter, recycling, saving water and more, all over the world, the planet can become a better place to live in.

"Remember we are all affected by climate change, and if we do not hold hands to address or min9imise these issues with people and organisations, we will fail as a nation," she added.

Anita Witt, RNF Coordinator said in addition to its newly constructed drive-through facility, the Dagbreek School also serves as a recycling hub, in which they have containers that are used to collect household batteries, light and fluorescent bulbs, as well as e-waste.

"This makes the school a perfect one-stop visit to responsibly dispose of variety of items," she said.

Witt meanwhile invited the Windhoek community to make use of this facility to correctly dispose of recyclable material such as paper, plastic, glass and cans.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Sustainable Development
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.