Namibia: Dagbreek School Introduces Public Drive-Through for Recyclables

Dagbreek Special School recently introduced a public drive through facility, for recyclables at the annual Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) Schools Recycling Competition (SRC).

To help with the initiative, FNB Namibia also donated a newly refurbished recycling stand to the school to assist in the collection of recyclables.

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Manager at FNB said their strategy is based on the four P's of which one is the Planet pillar and includes the development and protection of our environment.

"Through the RNF's Schools Recycling Competition, we wish to convey a positive environment message, because environment issues are not only the problem of a group of people, such as municipalities and government but also the concern of every citizen," she added.

She said if everybody plays their part by picking up litter, recycling, saving water and more, all over the world, the planet can become a better place to live in.

"Remember we are all affected by climate change, and if we do not hold hands to address or min9imise these issues with people and organisations, we will fail as a nation," she added.

Anita Witt, RNF Coordinator said in addition to its newly constructed drive-through facility, the Dagbreek School also serves as a recycling hub, in which they have containers that are used to collect household batteries, light and fluorescent bulbs, as well as e-waste.

"This makes the school a perfect one-stop visit to responsibly dispose of variety of items," she said.

Witt meanwhile invited the Windhoek community to make use of this facility to correctly dispose of recyclable material such as paper, plastic, glass and cans.