Tanzania: Ex-TPA Official Faces 5.8bn/-Loss Charge

FORMER Accountant with the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) Stephano Mtui, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, facing five charges, including money laundering and occasioning over 5.8bn/- loss to his employer.

He was not allowed to enter a plea to the charges before Resident Magistrate, Vick Mwaikambo because they fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

According to the magistrate, the case will be tried by the High Court, in particular the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court upon completion of investigations.

Otherwise, she said, the court could try the case upon receiving consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Under such circumstances.

She adjourned the case to January 20, 2020 when the case will be mentioned. The magistrate further ordered the accused to remain in remand, pending trial.

The prosecution, led by State Attorney Faraji Nguka, informed the court that investigations into the matter had not been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorney told the court that between July 6, 2014 and July 8, 2014 at AMI Inland Containers Depot, the accused person forged several documents, including a receipt and cargo service invoice for 2.6m/-as payment for the port.

It is alleged that within the same period the documents were issued in favour of Anchor Clearing and Forwarders, purporting that through CRDB Bank, the company had paid the money and the documents were activated from TPA bill systems, while it was not true.

The court heard further that between July, 2014 and April 2015 in Dar es Salaam, being an employee and servant of TPA, the accused person stole a total sum of 5.8bn/-, the property of his employer.

It is alleged further that within the same period and place in the city, by willful acts, the accountant caused his employer to suffer a pecuniary loss of the said sum of 5.8bn/-.

On money laundering, the prosecution told the court that between July 2014 and April 2015 in the city, he engaged himself in transactions involving the money, while knowing that the same was proceed of predicate offence of stealing.