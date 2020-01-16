South Africa: Alcohol Abuse - Community Closes Down Shebeens After Fatal December Violence

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Following the deaths of two young men just before Christmas last year, the Libode community closed five shebeens in their village. While the Eastern Cape Liquor Board was careful not to discourage the community participation, authorities would not comment on the fines the community now levies against those who sell alcohol illegally.

An Eastern Cape community has closed down all the illegal taverns in their village following the murders of two young men. The traditional leadership has ordered that the shebeen bosses contribute to the funerals.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sizwe Kupelo said the decision followed the deaths on 23 December 2019 of Bheka Jali and Sinoxolo Nogemane, the son of the community's traditional leader, Chief Tembekile Daluxolo Nogemane. Five others were injured in a subsequent spate of violence.

The meeting also resolved that the illegal shebeen owners and families of the men accused of the killings contribute towards the funeral of the two men who died. (Photo: supplied)

Kupelo is a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Health, but was speaking in his personal capacity as a resident of Libode.

According to statistics kept by the Eastern Cape Department of Health's Emergency Services, there were 739...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.