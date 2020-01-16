South Africa: Alcohol Abuse - Community Closes Down Shebeens After Fatal December Violence

analysis

Following the deaths of two young men just before Christmas last year, the Libode community closed five shebeens in their village. While the Eastern Cape Liquor Board was careful not to discourage the community participation, authorities would not comment on the fines the community now levies against those who sell alcohol illegally.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sizwe Kupelo said the decision followed the deaths on 23 December 2019 of Bheka Jali and Sinoxolo Nogemane, the son of the community's traditional leader, Chief Tembekile Daluxolo Nogemane. Five others were injured in a subsequent spate of violence.

The meeting also resolved that the illegal shebeen owners and families of the men accused of the killings contribute towards the funeral of the two men who died. (Photo: supplied)

Kupelo is a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Health, but was speaking in his personal capacity as a resident of Libode.

According to statistics kept by the Eastern Cape Department of Health's Emergency Services, there were 739...