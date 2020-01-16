Nigeria: Kano Fire Service Received 36 Distress Calls in 2 Weeks ― Official

The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday said it received 36 distress calls from different parts of the state in the first two weeks of 2020.

Its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the service received 36 fire calls and seven false alarms during the period.

"The calls emanated from victims and witnesses of collapsed buildings, road crashes and fire disasters."

Mohammed advised residents to be cautious when using electric appliances and to avoid storing petrol and other inflammable substances in shops and homes.

He said that the service also received a distress call in the early hours on Thursday due to a fire that destroyed properties whose value had not been ascertained at the Alpen GSM market at Sharada Phase 111 of the metropolis in Kano.

Mohammed said that the service received the distress call at 12:40 a.m. that a building was on fire in the market.

"We received a distress call in the early hours of Thursday at about 12:40 a.m. from Malam Abdulkadir Yusuf that there was fire in one of the buildings in the market.

"Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene at about 12:47 a.m to put the fire under control so as not to affect other buildings," he said.

He said that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was still being investigated

Mohammed said the service would also ascertain the value of properties destroyed by the fire.

NAN