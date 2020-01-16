South Africa: Capetonians Must Wait At Least Six Months for 'Broken' Prasa to Restore Normal Train Services

analysis

Three months after the total collapse of passenger train services for the busiest and poorest suburbs of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says hundreds of thousands of commuters will have to wait for another six months before they can hope to catch a train ride to work again.

Prasa says it hopes to restore full train services to Cape Town's Central Line within six months -- if all goes according to plan. That's because of the amount of work that Bongisizwe Mpondo, the newly appointed administrator, thinks is required to repair and install damaged rail infrastructure on the route serving the most populous areas of the Western Cape, he said in a media update on Wednesday 15 January 2020.

For the past three months, hundreds of thousands of passengers from the townships of Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Langa, Elsies River, Nyanga and Bonteheuwel have had to find alternative means of transport to connect them to their places of work in the Cape Town central business district and surrounding suburbs.

Train passengers are normally the lowest-paid workers who do admin and other menial jobs, like security guards and cleaners. As such, they can rarely afford alternative forms of...