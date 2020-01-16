South Africa: Jantjies Leads Lions in Superhero Clash Against Bulls

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will lead the Lions in their SuperHero Sunday clash against the Bulls at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Jantjies is one of five Springboks in the starting XV, with other being wingers Jamba Ulengo and Courtnall Skosan , lock Marvin Orie and veteran prop Jannie du Plessis , who has joined from Montpellier in France.

Flank Roelof Smit is another Springbok on the bench.

Kick-off for Sunday's clash is at 15:15.

The Lions open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on February 1.

Teams:

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Roelof Smit, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Morne van der Berg, 22 Manuel Rass, 23 Tyrone Green, 24 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 25 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 26 Jan-Louis La Grange, 27 Wandisile Simelane

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Ryno Pieterse, 20. Ruan Nortje/Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Divan Rossouw, 24 Dylan Sage, 25 Manie Libbok, 26 Jeandre Rudolph, 27 Abongile Nonkontwana, 28 Tim Agaba

