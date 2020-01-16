South Africa: Unions Call for Gordhan's Head in Picket At Eskom's Sandton Offices

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lelethu Tonisi and Chanel Retief

The National Union of metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of mineworkers held a joint lunchtime picket outside Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sandton on Wednesday 15 January, calling for Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to be sacked.

If it were up to the about 50 members of The National Union of metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of mineworkers (NUM) who picketed outside the Eskom Megawatt Park offices on Wednesday, Pravin Gordhan would no longer be the minister of Public Enterprises.

The group joined growing calls in certain political sectors for Gordhan to be removed from his post over his handling of Eskom and its power-generating problems.

The EFF has also called for Gordhan to be fired, threatening to disrupt the State of the Nation address in February 2020 if he is not removed.

Members of Numsa also called for Jan Oberholzer to step down as Eskom COO. (Photo: Chanel Retief)

On Wednesday, the group, carrying placards that read "Pravin must go" and "Jan Oberholzer must f*kof", said in a memorandum that they "fully support the national call that Pravin Gordhan must step down as the Minister of Public Enterprises and all his current...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
Company
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.