South Africa: Unions Call for Gordhan's Head in Picket At Eskom's Sandton Offices

The National Union of metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of mineworkers held a joint lunchtime picket outside Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sandton on Wednesday 15 January, calling for Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan to be sacked.

If it were up to the about 50 members of The National Union of metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of mineworkers (NUM) who picketed outside the Eskom Megawatt Park offices on Wednesday, Pravin Gordhan would no longer be the minister of Public Enterprises.

The group joined growing calls in certain political sectors for Gordhan to be removed from his post over his handling of Eskom and its power-generating problems.

The EFF has also called for Gordhan to be fired, threatening to disrupt the State of the Nation address in February 2020 if he is not removed.

Members of Numsa also called for Jan Oberholzer to step down as Eskom COO. (Photo: Chanel Retief)

On Wednesday, the group, carrying placards that read "Pravin must go" and "Jan Oberholzer must f*kof", said in a memorandum that they "fully support the national call that Pravin Gordhan must step down as the Minister of Public Enterprises and all his current...