South Africa: Angry Parents Blockade N1 in Beaufort West Over Lack of School Transport

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

The N1 in Beaufort West was closed for most of Thursday morning after angry parents protested over transport of school pupils, the Western Cape Traffic Department says.

The road was closed for almost four hours after parents were angered by a decision by the Western Cape Education Department to cancel a school bus service for pupils, according to the ANC in the Central Karoo district.

The road was reopened at 12:15, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed, adding that all routes were operational again.

The ANC's Central Karoo region secretary Windy Plaatjies called on Western Cape Education MEC Debbie SchÃ¤fer to meet with the aggrieved parents to defuse the "crisis".

Some pupils had to walk to school from Hillside Township, Plaatjies added.

On Thursday morning, SchÃ¤fer and Premier Alan Winde were celebrating the top achieving matriculants in the province at the premier's residence in Leeuwenhof.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.