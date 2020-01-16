South Africa: Whiteley Confirmed As Lions Lineout Coach

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Warren Whiteley has been confirmed as the Lions' lineout coach for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The Johannesburg franchise on Thursday confirmed a large management team for the 2020 season, with the former Springbok captain taking a step back from the playing field.

It was reported late last year that Whiteley would not play in Super Rugby 2020 due to an ongoing knee problem.

The 32-year-old has been laid low by several injuries over the past two seasons, but it's specifically knee ligament injuries that could mean the end of his playing career.

Whiteley has had a significant impact as Lions skipper over the last few years and the team reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals (2016, 2017 and 2018) under his leadership.

Lions' management team for 2020 Super Rugby season:

Head coach: Ivan van Rooyen

Defence: Sean Erasmus

Attack, backs and skills: Neil de Bruin

Forwards - scrum: Julian Redelinghuys

Forwards - lineout: Warren Whiteley +

Collisions and rucking: Philip Lemmer

Technical analyst: Wynand Ellis

Team physician: Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Strength and conditioning: Rupert Oberholster

Biokineticist: Jannie Klingbiel

Team manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant team manager: Johane Singwane

Massage: Ram Khumalo and Carol Dickson

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.