South Africa: Woman Arrested for Murder

press release

Willowvale police arrested a 26-year-old woman for alleged murder of a 28-year-old man. It is alleged that both the suspect and the 28-year-old man went to the suspect's home at Goqo Locality, Mahasana Village, Willowvale.

The murder was committed on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at about 23:15. The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. The suspect is appearing before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court this morning of Thursday, 16 January 2020 on a murder charge. The deceased was identified as Vuyisile Sidlanga aged 28.