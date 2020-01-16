South Africa: Police Kicks Off Back-to School Campaign #SaferSchools in Kimberley

16 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Kimberley SAPS Social Crime Prevention, Visible Policing and Sector Policing units in collaboration with the Department of Education kicked off the Back-To-School Campaign by visiting the Floors-North Primary School in Kimberley today, 16 January 2020. The campaign is aimed at strengthening the partnership between SAPS, the Scholars and the Department of Education, in order to enhance and promote safer school environments.

The SAPS relayed basic safety tips to children and also advised them to be aware of kidnappers, by urging parents and scholar transport to be on time for pick-ups and drop-offs at schools. Children roaming around alone outside schools have always been a great concern for schools and SAPS. Police also warned the children against physical, emotional and cyber bullying at schools, as this is one of the most prevalent issues currently raised at primary and high schools. The learners were informed about the criminal elements taking place at some schools such as drug usage, drug sales, sexual offences, carrying of dangerous weapons and theft.

The talk also highlighted basic discipline and respect for yourself as a scholar and for all educators. The scholars were wished well for the coming year from the Police and the Department of Education. The team promised their support while committing to preventing, combatting and investigating crime in school. Various other schools is scheduled for similar visits in the coming weeks. Together we can turn the tide against crime. #SaferSchools.

