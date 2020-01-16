East Africa: At Least 10 People Killed By Al Shabaab in the Past Week

Nairobi — At least ten people have been killed in under two weeks in terror attacks, mainly at the border points with Somalia, in what is blamed on Al Shabaab militants.

With the rising number of attacks, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has assured that his forces are on high alert.

"Our officers are on high alert to ensure we have peace in the country," Mutyambai told Capital FM last week, "but we want the public to help us by reporting any suspicious activities."

While Police Spokesman dismissed as fake terror alerts circulating on social media since last week, the continued attacks in northern Kenya are a cause to worry

On Monday morning, three teachers were killed and another abducted as Al Shabaab militants intensified an offensive, mainly targeting towns along the border with lawless Somalia.

The latest incident occurred at 2am, when attackers shot the three teachers and walked away with the fourth from Kamuthe region in Garissa, according to police.

Capital FM understands that a female nurse survived the attack, likely due to her gender, before the attackers proceeded to destroy a communication mast.

"They also set ablaze a police post," one senior officer said, "they have killed three teachers and our officers are pursuing them. They went away with another teacher."

A brief statement from Police Headquarters stated that "suspected armed AS (Al Shabaab) Militia attacked Kamuthe Primary school, Kamuthe Police Post, a telecommunications mast and murdered 3 teachers."

Monday's attack also follows another at a primary school in Saretho, about 25 kilometers from Dadaab refugee camp, where four people, including a child, were killed last week.

Police have since identified the mastermind of the attack as Maulid Bilal, who is wanted for leading attacks previously in Fafi and Hulugho regions.

In Lamu, Al Shabaab launched an attack at a US military base last week, killing three people, including a US soldier who was attacked at Manda Bay Airfield. Fiver terrorists were also killed in the attack.

"Al-Shabaab is ruthless and must be dealt with before the network expands its reach to other places, to include their stated desire to strike U.S. citizens on the U.S. homeland," U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command said.

"This al-Qaeda-aligned terrorist network has demonstrated an ability to conduct external attacks previously and will continue to do so unless they are countered where they reside."