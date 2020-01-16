Rwanda: Handball - 2020 Heroes Cup Tourney Due Feb. 1

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2020 edition of the annual National Heroes Day handball tournament has been scheduled for February 1-2 in Gicumbi District, the local handball body has confirmed.

The two-day showpiece will comprise both men's and women's categories.

Speaking to this publication on Wednesday, Jean-Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of Rwanda Handball Federation, revealed that the tournament is open to all - league and non-league - teams.

Local giants Police won last year's title in men's category after overcoming archrivals APR 29-28 in a tightly contested final. Gorillas were the winners in women's fray.

The Heroes Cup will also serve as the preseason tournament ahead of the new league campaign. By press time, the starting date of the 2020 local handball season was yet to be announced.

